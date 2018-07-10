Collision claims life of motorcyclist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) at Jalan Sultan Tengah, near the Santubong Bridge here on Sunday.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the incident happened around 9.15pm when the victim, 40-year-old Basir Malik, was travelling towards Santubong.

“Initial investigation indicated the driver of the 4WD, a 55-year-old man, was travelling in the opposite direction when he attempted to overtake a vehicle – entering the victim’s lane in the process – and collided with the motorcyclist.

“The victim, from Kampung Buntal, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The 4WD driver was not injured in the incident, which is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.