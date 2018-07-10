Decision to terminate MoU with SUPP made at TDC – UPP sec-gen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) revealed that the decision to terminate the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) was made at its triennial delegates conference (TDC) on July 7.

UPP officially informed SUPP of the decision in writing yesterday morning (July 9) as that was the earliest opportunity to do so, said UPP secretary general George Lo.

He said SUPP should not simply condemn UPP without knowing its true intention.

Lo said this when reacting to the press statement issued by SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting that “…there was simply no courtesy by UPP leaders to inform SUPP of the decision (to terminate the memorandum of understanding)”.

“It is regrettable that the SUPP secretary general (Ting) jumped the gun and prematurely condemned UPP for not informing them when the decision by the UPP TDC was made over the weekend,” said Lo.

The MoU signed between UPP and SUPP before the last parliamentary polls to solve the impasse between them automatically lapsed when Sarawak government pulled out of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, said UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh on Sunday.

However, UPP did not elaborate as to how the MoU would affect both parties under the new Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

The MoU signed on March 23 suggested that UPP candidates use SUPP flag in their election campaign, among other things.