Empiang steps down as SIDS chief after 34 years in NGO

KUCHING: Tan Sri Dato Sri Empiang Jabu is calling it a day after having served as the chairperson of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) for 34 years.

The wife of former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu had earlier expressed her intention to step down as she wanted to make way for the younger generation to lead SID, which is the women’s wing of Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU).

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities Dato Alice Jawan was elected as the new chairperson during SIDS’ triennial general meeting (TGM) at a hotel here on Sunday.

In this respect, Empiang believed that the organisation would be in good hands as she regarded Alice as ‘the rightful person’ to take over from her.

“During my time as SIDS chairperson, I had always believed that the rights of all Dayak women should be championed, and that through this organisation, I was able to do this. I am glad that throughout the years, SIDS has helped a lot of Dayak women in Sarawak and this organisation will continue to champion their rights and assist them in any way possible,” she spoke during a dinner held after the TGM.

Adding on, she expressed her thanks to all SIDS members for their support and loyalty to her leadership and she also hoped that would continue to render the same solid support to their new chairperson.

Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was the guest-of-honour at the dinner, praised Empiang for her leadership, which helped turn SIDS into a ‘model organisation’.

“In my opinion, SIDS is one of the best non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country. It is active and the members are very committed whenever they are called to participate in any activity run by the association,” he said.

Uggah was also impressed by the commitment of members in wanting to ensure all activities and programmes run by SIDS would become successful – a quality that he believed every member of any association or organisation should possess. Adding on, the deputy chief minister expressed his hope that despite no longer being its chairperson, Empiang would continue to make her presence felt in SIDS – perhaps through the role of an advisor.

SIDS is an organisation formed by a group of Sarawakian Dayak women in 1957, resulting from the rural-urban migration of the Dayaks at the time.