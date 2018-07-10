Foreigner held after fire destroyed 30 houses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: Police have arrested a foreigner on suspicion of starting the fire that destroyed 30 houses at Kampung Sarip, Jalan Silam here early yesterday.

District acting police chief ASP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the 37-year-old suspect was detained to assist in their investigation under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Fadzil said a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) went to the scene upon receiving information from the public.

He said the suspect, who suffered burns, was arrested and taken to the hospital here for treatment.

“Initial investigation found that prior to the fire incident, the suspect and his brother had a fight as his brother had refused to give him money to buy drugs.

“After the fight, the suspect ran to his mother’s house and returned with a Coca Cola bottle containing what was believed to be petrol,” he said.

Fadzil said the suspect had tried to torch his neighbour’s house before entering his home and allegedly set fire to it.

However, the fire spread to other houses, Fadzil said, adding that 30 houses were destroyed and about 200 villagers were left homeless in the 1.06am incident.

District Fire and Rescue Department chief Daren John said they received a distress call at 1.06am and sent 11 personnel in three fire engines to the scene.

They took about one hour and 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

“The fire was put under control at 2.16am and completely extinguished at 6.01am,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported.