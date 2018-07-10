Govt drafts best formula to combat corruption – Dr Mahathir

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was in the process of drafting the best formula in ensuring corruption that are taking place in country is reduced and subsequently eliminated.

He said since taking over the federal government, the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) was established – empowering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), enacting laws involving corruption and drafting the best administrative approach to combat corruption.

“This is not the first step but we have already done a lot of work to prevent corruption in this country…we are going all out to prevent corruption from happening in this country. Hopefully we will at least succeed in some way towards achieving that objective,” he said at a media conference after attending the GIACC briefing at the MACC headquarters here today.

The closed door briefing, being held for the first time, was attended by about 160 government administration members, including Cabinet ministers as well as political secretaries and almost all the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament.

The briefing was aimed at providing exposure on various aspects relating to corruption and preventive measures to MPs and administration officers of the new government that was formed after the 14th general election in May. – Bernama