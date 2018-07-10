Juveniles arrested, stolen motorcycles recovered

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Police nabbed four boys in Sibu Jaya on Sunday on suspicion of committing motorcycle theft.

The boys – three aged 14 and another aged 17 – were apprehended during a raid on a flat complex around 3pm, during which two stolen motorcycles were recovered.

The raiding party also seized what appeared to be parts of another motorcycle and several related components.

A source indicated that only one of the boys is still schooling.

All four are expected to be remanded for further investigation as police seek to determine if they had

stolen the motorcycles themselves, or were tasked by others to ‘cannibalise’ the machines for parts.