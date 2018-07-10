‘Liven up city with more events at India Street’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: India Street Pedestrian Mall could add to the liveliness of the city at night, particularly with the upcoming musical fountain being constructed at Kuching Waterfront near the Darul Hana Bridge.

Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this when commenting on the success of the ‘Sarawak Culinary Adventure Celebration of Food Art Crafts’, which concluded Sunday night.

He said that events such as these should be held on a regular basis at India Street Pedestrian Mall to bring some life to the place after the day businesses have shuttered for the night.

“I want to see something like this here, not just at Carpenter Street’s Mooncake Festival every year,” he said at the closing ceremony for the event.

The three-day event from July 6-8 was truly a feast for the senses, with some 120 dishes from 50 stalls showcasing ethnic food, arts and crafts, as well as ‘made in Sarawak’ food products.

Ethnic dishes from the Kayan, Kenyah, Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau, Malay, Kelabit and Chinese communities featured an array of their traditional cuisines for visitors.

This year’s event featured for the first time cultural and heritage performances from the various tribal communities of Sarawak including traditional recitals such as the lban chant known as Bejawang, and renditions of several traditional classics by the Chinese Opera Guzheng.

Performances include Sape recitals, the famous Melanau bamboo dance and Indian Dhol and Bollywood dancers.

KINO Heritage Live Kitchen featured free workshops and demonstations for visitors throughout the three nights to experience Sarawak’s unique heritage cuisine.

Masterchef Asia 2015 finalist Jasbir Kaur demonstrated her fusion specialities with a Sarawak twist, such as the Punjabi Acar Terong Assam, as well as conducted a Chapati competition for visitors.

This year, a total of 12 demo/workshops under the theme ‘Snacks Alive!’ ranged from how to achieve kueh lapis patterns to weaving ketupat, making Malay serunding halia, Melanau linut and more.

Also present was Sarawak Culinary Heritage and Arts Committee president Datin Dona Drury Wee, India Street Pedestrian Mall Committee chairman Dato Wee Hong Seng, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Ministy permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.