Man arrested for alleged break-in while accomplices escaped

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The police here arrested a man yesterday morning, suspected to have broken into a metal factory in Piasau earlier.

However two other men, believed to be the accomplices, managed to escape by climbing over an eight-foot wall.

The police and a team of about 20 Pujut Residents Committee (RC) members rushed to the scene after receiving public tip-off over the alleged break-in around 12.30am.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police and RC members checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from which they saw the three men hiding in the factory.

It took nearly 15 minutes for the pursuers to catch the first suspect, who was later taken to the central police station here to help facilitate the investigation.