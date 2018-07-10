Najib files lawsuit against AG, MACC chief commissioner, Amar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has filed a lawsuit against three individuals including Attorney-General Tommy Thomas involved in the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

The two others are Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

Najib, as an applicant, filed three ex-parte originating summonses (one side) separately at the High Court here on June 30 through Messrs Badrul Samad Faik & Co, seeking a declaration that the involvement of the three individuals as respondents in the probe into 1MDB was invalid and prejudicial. Najib is also seeking costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The court set July 16 for case management before High Court deputy registrar Norhatini Abd Hamid. The copy of the originating summons was distributed to the media yesterday.

In his supporting affidavit, Najib claimed that Thomas had written an article entitled “Grand Larceny in 1MDB” in July 2016 which concluded that the money deposited into the former prime minister’s personal account belonged to 1MDB, when he was not yet appointed as the Attorney-General.

Najib claimed that through that article, it was clear that Thomas did not like him and raised his concern that Thomas might find means to ensure a charge against him for any reason.

In the lawsuit filed against Mohd Shukri, Najib said that Mohd Shukri, during a press conference held after he was appointed as the new MACC chief commissioner, had concluded that he had taken RM42 million and RM2.6 billion from SRC International Sdn Bhd, even before he was called by the anti-graft agency to have his statement recorded over the investigation into the case.

“The press statement made by Mohd Shukri was vengeful and has portrayed me as (being) guilty. As such, his (Mohd Shukri) integrity and professionalism can be disputed as he should stay neutral until investigation into the case has been completed but he chooses to punish without concrete evidence,” said Najib in his supporting affidavit.

He also claimed that he would not be accorded a fair and transparent investigation and believed that with such an attitude, Mohd Shukri was not qualified to lead the MACC investigation team and to be a member in the 1MDB task force set up by the Council of Eminent Persons.

Meanwhile, Najib who is also Pekan MP, in his supporting affidavit for his originating summons against Amar Singh, said the raid by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief and his team on premises resided by his children at Pavilion Residence and one loaned by a friend to store items moved from his official residence in Seri Perdana did not comply with the standard operating procedure.

The applicant also claimed that Amar Singh was not qualified to be an adviser to the 1MDB special investigative team.

Najib said a police report had also been lodged against the three respondents. — Bernama