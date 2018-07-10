New schooling plan needed for stateless kids – Jimmy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Jimmy Wong Sze Phin urged the Ministry of Education to develop a new schooling plan for stateless kids in the country so that they could work in the future.

Jimmy, who is also the Sri Tanjung assemblyman, said a new schooling plan was needed to prevent these innocent children from being forced into society without any knowledge and skills.

He told the media this after meeting with the Assistant State Education Director of Chinese School Unit, Tham Yun Fook and Education Department officer Haji Darman Shah bin Haji Asakil during the opening of SJKC Yuk Chin Multipurpose Hall here yesterday morning.

He said parents of stateless kids had not registered their new-born children, causing these children to face problems in their schooling.

According to the current system at the Ministry of Education, these stateless kids can only complete their primary studies before they are being forced to work.

Jimmy said this was extremely unfair to these innocent children.

He said there were many stateless kids who were very talented and could continue their studies in secondary schools, or even in tertiary institutions, but the limitation of the current education system in Malaysia had affected their (stateless kids) bright future.

Jimmy said they were too young to come out to work and encounter unfair exploitation.

Thus, he strongly urged the government, through the Ministry of Education, to review and restudy the current education system.

Meanwhile, Jimmy also urged parents to register their new-born within 40 days at the National Registration Department (NRD) so as not to handicap the child’s beautiful life.

For inquiries about stateless kids and birth certificates, please contact Jimmy’s Special Assistant Mr Koh at 014-6503837, Mr Teo at 013-8869628 or Miss Liew at 014-6760016.