Pibakis to raise fund through charity run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Association of Parents with Special Children (Pibakis) Miri is organising a charity run on Sept 16 to raise fund for the centre in Lutong, Miri.

“We need funds to finance the operation of the centre and really hope that members of public can support us by participating in the run,” said president of the association Chiam Yun Chaw in a press conference at the centre yesterday.

There will be seven categories in the run- Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran, Women’s Veteran, Family which will be 12KM and Kid-Boys, Family Kid-Girls and Fun Run which will be 4KM.

“It is open to all but those below the age of 18 must have the consent of parents or guardians.

He added that early birds will enjoy a reduction of RM10 in entry fees until July 30, after which the regular entry fee will be RM65 per person.

“Cash prizes for the top 10 winners in all categories will be RM300 for first placing followed by RM200 (second), RM100 (third), RM80 (fourth) and RM50 each for winners in 5th to 10th position. All winners will receive a medal each,” he added.

Entry forms are available at Share Tea Boulevard Commercial Centre, Juice Bar Boulevard Commercial Centre and Pibakis Centre.

Alternatively, register online at http://bulatanparkrunnersclub.com/pibakisrun before the closing date on Aug 12.