RRSS to implement cashless transaction within school

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) will implement cashless transaction within the school premises. Hence, parents have been encouraged to help their children apply for UOB debit card for the purpose.

RRSS chief executive officer (CEO) Dato’ Dr Fong Onn Min said that parents who accompanied their children to attend the school’s Meet-The- Parents programme held last Saturday (July 7), had been briefed on the new system.

“With the card, students no longer need to bring money to buy books or food. Bringing only a card is much safer,” said Fong.

Parents, he added, would feel at peace as the transactions on the cards would be made known to the parents.

“The system is viewed as a remote-control way to monitor their children’s spending without interferring on daily basis,” he said.

Fong also expressed appreciation towards RRSS board of directors’ deputy chairman Dato’ Sri Lau Hieng Su who had initiated the idea and encouraged the management to incorporate it into the school’s routine to educate the students on smart financial planning,” he said.