Sibu to host JCI Malaysia Business Summit 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Some 200 JCI delegates including those from overseas are expected to attend the Junior Chamber International Malaysia Business Summit 2018 to be held here from July 20 to 22.

The delegates comprise JCI leaders from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong, Thailand, Bangladesh and Taiwan, organising chairlady Irene Pet said.

“I believe this international business summit will be our significant annual event in providing JCI members and the public a platform to expand business opportunities,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

The summit, hosted by JCI Malaysia will be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on July 20, while its closing ceremony on July 22, by Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

According to Irene, the summit themed – ‘Rising Above Financial Turbulence’ (RAFT) will feature professional speakers, entrepreneurs and community leaders. She added that 2018 JCI World President Marc Brian Lim and other national presidents have been invited to join the event.

The focus of the business summit is to share best practices around the central theme – RAFT, and encouraging more youths in South East Asia to embrace entrepreneurship as well as to motivate more existing entrepreneurs to be job providers, while strengthening the business opportunities among members especially in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, 2018 JCI national president Kelvin Chew said Sibu has been chosen to host the international business summit as Sarawak is globally known for its rainforest but less known for the business opportunities and development potential.

“Sarawak is the biggest state in Malaysia and famous for its uniqueness of multi-cultural cities and towns. In conjunction with this business summit, delegates could also visit Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) and trade fair.

“With JCI spirit – change begins with me – we believe such movement can bring positive impact to the local community and unleash business opportunities,” Chew enthused.

Among the objectives of the summit are to provide business development opportunities among JCI members to network, build business linkages and attend learning sessions to improve the ecosystem of youth entrepreneurship.

Others include providing networking sessions for delegates and alternate source of income to JCI Malaysia.

Also present at the press conference was Cr Wong Hie Ping.