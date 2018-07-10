STU welcomes use of electronic gadgets as teaching aid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) welcomes the Education Ministry’s move to review the previous government’s proposal to allow students bring electronic gadgets to school.

STU president Jisin Nyud said students should be exposed to using electronic gadgets and devices as aid in the teaching and learning process.

He was commenting on Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik’s statement that the proposal must be studied in detail including its safety aspects and existing technological infrastructure.

Jisin pointed out that there is nothing wrong with bringing electronic gadgets and devices to school if there are proper guidelines for students.

He said what is more important is having technological infrastructure in every school, especially the computer lab.

“However, with the present technological infrastructure where going online during the teaching and learning in classroom is not possible, (bringing) these gadgets (to school) are useless,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“We have laptops for the students to use but the students have to get ready their own SIM card in order to go online. This is ridiculous as many students can’t afford this.

“Using the school WiFi, this is not possible as the speed is extremely slow and in many areas (in Sarawak) there is no internet at all.

“Even the teachers themselves experience the difficulties to deal with the online stuff,” Jisin lamented.

“As we all know, these gadgets and devices need to be updated, definitely this is not easy to implement.

“I agree that a thorough study needs to be done so that whatever is planned will not stop halfway,” Jisin asserted.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) felt that the ministry should implement teaching and learning reformation in schools in stages, beginning with those having stable internet connection.

“It could perhaps be implemented in phases – as a pilot project perhaps – to allow only upper secondary students (Form 4 to Form 6) to bring mobile phones to school, where the software

should be controlled by vendors with limited access and used solely for education purposes,” its president Ahmad Malie suggested.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, too had also voiced out on this matter, stressing that smart devices must be used solely to strengthen teaching and learning process.