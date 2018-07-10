ULM believed to manage forest for education and training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Lambung Mangkurat University (ULM) is trusted by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to manage a forest area of 1,617 hectares located in Karang Intan Subdistrict, Banjar District, South Kalimantan, Antaranews Kalsel reported.

Its location is adjacent to Sultan Adam Public Forest Park area in Banjarbaru, so ULM and related agencies will continue to cooperate in maintaining and developing the potential of the forest area.

“This area has been designated as a Special Purpose Forest (KHDTK) as a forest for education and training managed by ULM based on Decree of the Minister of Forestry and Environment No. 900/Menlhk/Setjem/PLA.0/2016 dated December 6, 2016,” professor of Faculty of Forestry ULM Prof. Dr. Ir H Gusti Muhammad Hatta remarked.

Previously, the 2,000 hectares of forest in this area was an educational forest that has been used by ULM students and lecturers, especially the Faculty of Forestry since 1980.

Under Law No.41/2009 on Forestry, the term forest for education is no longer available. So ULM proposes to the Minister of Environment and Forestry to make the area, once a former forest of education, into KHDTK as a forest of education and training.

After the boundary was done, it was determined that the area of KHDTK ULM is 1,617 hectares in two locations, namely Gunung Waringin covering an area of 74 hectares and Babaris Mountains of 1,543 hectares.

KHDTK is managed and utilized well by ULM. Here the Faculty of Forestry conducts fieldwork (PKL) for its students.

A total of 139 students will practice field work for 12 days guided by 20 assistants and 16 lecturers.