Woman driver remanded over death of four men in Tawau

TAWAU: A four-day remand order has been obtained against a female driver to assist in investigations into a fatal accident involving four men at Jalan Chong Thien Vun on Sunday.

The order for remand until this Thursday was issued by magistrate Ferhanshah Farene Mohd Ferdaus after allowing the application from the police to facilitate investigations under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the incident at about 1.15 am, four men were killed and another man broke his left leg after they were rammed by a Toyota Vios car while they were resting at the BDC 1 Arena Commerical Centre parking lot in Jalan Chong Thien Vun here.

The car driven by a 34-year-old woman also rammed into a Toyota Hiace vehicle and two cars, namely a Perodua Bezza and a Perodua Myvi.

The incident is believed to have occurred due to the negligence of the woman, who was believed to be drunk while driving and failed to control her car.

The deceased are Hiew Nyuk Wei,30, Clawence Wong Vun Kit,21, Dicson Lim Kien Shing, 16, and Chong Wei Chan, 21 while the injured victim has been identified as Chin Guan Xiong, 21. – Bernama photo