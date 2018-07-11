’52 out of 66 dilapidated schools projects awarded to MoE behind time’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Fifty-two out of the 66 upgrading of dilapidated schools (DS) projects that have been awarded to the Ministry of Education (MoE) are behind time.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee in replying to a question raised by Aidel Lariwoo (GPS-Sadong Jaya) in the august House today.

Dr Annuar said only seven of the 66 projects were ahead of schedule while the remainders, which is seven, were on schedule.

He also informed the House that the 50 DS project awarded to the state Public Works Department (JKR) had been implemented well.

According to him, 38 of the 50 projects are on schedule while six are ahead of time and another six are behind time.

He said the state government hoped that MoE would relinquish the responsibility to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research.

He added that this was to make sure that the state education ministry would monitor and supervise those projects which could be implemented according to schedule.

Dr Annuar added that the total cost of implementation for the 116 DS projects was RM419 million.