Community leader Fong Chee Chong dies at 92

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Community leader Dato Fong Chee Chong passed away at the age of 92 on July 9.

Born in Guangchou Province (China) on Sept 26, 1925, Fong came to Sarawak in the early 1930s.

He had his education at St Thomas’ School but left to assist his father in the management of a goldsmith firm, Tien Chan Goldsmiths & Jewellers, operating in Kuching and Sibu during World War II.

In 1947, he married (the late) Lee Meng Choo. They have seven children — five boys and three girls — and 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Fong has contributed much financially to Chinese community associations’ benevolent and education funds.

In his younger days, he participated in activities organised by the Kwong Wai Siew (Cantonese) Association, promoting Cantonese opera singing and culture.

He was awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by the Sultan of Pahang in 2008.

The encoffin will be held at his residence (No. 11 Jalan Ellis here) at 9am tomorrow. He will be laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park in Siniawan, Bau.