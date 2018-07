Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A man sustained light injuries in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Tanjong, here yesterday morning.

It is learnt the victim was heading towards the city centre from Tanjong around 7am when his vehicle went out of control while negotiating a sharp bend.

Witnesses said the car first rammed into a lamp post before crossing into the opposite lane and landing on its roof.

The victim was unhurt and managed to exit the vehicle on his own.