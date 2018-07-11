‘Education a means to break poverty cycle’

LONG SELATONG, Baram: Being born and raised in an environment that is less competitive than the urban areas could be among the reasons why rural children do not see education as being vital for their future.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau stressed this point when launching an Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) programme for 45 Primary 6 pupils from SK Long Loyang, SK Long Aton and SK Long Sobeng here recently.

In this regard, he reminded rural school-children especially those from his constituency about education being a means for them to break out from poverty.

“Being born and brought up in a rural setting where there is far less competition or challenging than in the more-developed urban areas, you may not (be able to) grasp the whole idea of why your parents send you to school, as they work hard to earn money that is also used to buy your schooling needs.

“Therefore while you are at school, at college or at university, please put all your energy and focus on your education.

“You only need around 22 years of your lifespan to ensure good life in the future because should you grow up without proper education, life could be very difficult – such hardship would not only last one day or one year, but throughout your life on earth,” he said.

On the programme, Dennis praised the teachers from all three schools for their commitment in ensuring its success.

“I am very much aware of how difficult it is to organise events in the rural areas, but we must hold these extra learning programmes as the children at rural schools like those in Telang Usan need the motivation and also useful tips, in view that they (rural schools) are lacking in almost all aspects,” said the assemblyman.

Dennis also expressed his hope for the teachers in rural schools to continue ‘giving their best’.

“While the school facilities are not really that encouraging, I hope that this would not deter you from giving your best, as professionals who are always ready to serve regardless of where they are posted.”

On another matter, Dennis admitted that it had always been a struggle for him to get flood-prone schools like SK Long Bemang, SK Long Loyang and SK Long Sobeng, relocated to higher grounds.

“These schools get hit by floods several times every year, interrupting lessons, damaging teaching aid and facilities and giving hard time to the teachers, school staff and parents – not to mention, the children.

“Therefore I really hope that the new federal government would take full responsibility in ensuring that our rural children could be in an environment that is conducive to learning,” he said, as he also called upon local longhouse folk to always make time to be involved in school activities such as ‘gotong-royong’ (work party).

He added: “Please take ownership of the government facilities provided at your villages – be they schools, clinics, libraries or other things.”