Extend limitation of 500 ha on native territorial domain size – Dennis

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A government backbencher has proposed to extend the limitation of 500 hectares (ha) on the native territorial domain size to be claimed under the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 today.

Dennis Ngau (GPS-Telang Usan) said the 500 hectares meant for each longhouse or village should be be extended to the size in according to the number of longhouse doors, population of the longhouse as well as the size of that certain village.

“It should be according to the areas that they have already claimed in the vicinity of their longhouses and their villages, which have been acknowledged to belong to them before,” he said when debating on the Bill in the august House.

Dennis was quick to add that he would leave it to the state government to evaluate his proposal to the best of the people’s requests.