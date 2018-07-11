Fishermen still receive subsistence aid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Over 400 fishermen who have registered with Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) here continue to receive Fishermen’s Monthly Subsistence Aid this month.

LKIM Region 3 head Norlaila Baharuddin @ Hamdan said as of now there has been no directive to stop giving the subsistence assistance to the fishermen by the federal government.

“So far no directive was given to stop the subsistence. However, LKIM Miri will continue to carry out enforcement so that genuine fishermen are given the aid,” Norlaila told The Borneo Post during the Ramah Tamah

Aidilfitri open house organised by LKIM Region 3 yesterday.

She said they will continue to give out the aid until they receive a directive from the federal government to stop it.

She also said LKIM will continue to monitor those eligible to receive the aid and those who do not qualify by getting feedback from all quarters including the fishermen associations and relevant agencies. She disclosed that each month LKIM receives new applications for the subsistence assistance and renews or terminates the entitlement.

She also informed that LKIM Miri will continue to conduct meetings with fishermen associations and relevant agencies from time to time to ensure that those who are given licences in their respective zones do not encroach into other areas.

Present were LKIM Miri corporate affairs assistant administration officer Nurulainie Mohd Tahir, Bintulu Fishermen Association general manager Awang Ismail Awang Sharie, Lawas Fishermen Association general manager Liana Jailun, Limbang Fishermen Association general manager Stredella Romina Lynn and Miri Fishermen Association general manager Malik Bol. Also present were government and private agencies representatives, fishermen and orphans from Komplex Hamidah Tudan.

All the orphans were given ‘duit raya’ by LKIM Miri in a simple presentation ceremony.

Guests were treated to local dishes, cakes and drinks including ‘Ikan Tahai’ specially brought from Lawas, buffalo meat served as ‘daging masak hitap’ from Limbang and ‘sambal belacan’ from Bintulu.