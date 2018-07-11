HSS has built 7 thousand habitable homes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KANDANGAN, S Kalimantan: The Government of South Hulu Sungai (HSS) through the Social Agency has built 7 thousand more Habitable Homes (RLH) since 2013 and exceeded the targets of the District Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMD), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Social Agency Hj Siti Erma in Kandangan on Monday (9/7) said the achievement of this target is due to the synergy between the HSS and the Central Government.

“The development of habitable homes are from the HSS Social Housing Program (PRS), the Unhabitable Housing Program (Rutilahu) from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Assistance Program of Self-help Housing (BSPS) from Public Works and Housing Ministry (PUPR),” he said during a report in the delivery of social assistance funds to the beneficiary families (KPM) of PRS.

In PRS program, he informed, 3 millions houses have been built until 2018. And this year 192 will be delivered 192 houses to beneficiary families spread in eight subdistricts with a budget allocation of Rp13.908.000 per house.

Head of Social Empowerment Division of the agency Rahmani said PRS in eight sub-districts namely in Loksado 12 beneficiary families, Telaga Langsat 7, North Daha 2, 58 in Simpur, Sungai Raya 50, Kalumpang 11, South Daha 15, and Kandangan 37.

Acting Regent HSS H Dahnial Kifli said the aid received by beneficiary families is expected to be useful and this is the ability of the local government for the welfare of its people.

“Let us pray that our area will be more advanced so that we can give more prosperity to the people of HSS. Assistance is given to be used and utilized as well as possible so as to improve the quality of life of the community, especially beneficiary,” he said.