Jamal fined RM400 for smashing bottles of beer outside S’gor secretariat building

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today fined Sungai Besar Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos RM400 for smashing bottles of beer using a sledgehammer in front of the Selangor State Secretariat building here last year.

Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin imposed the fine after Jamal, 48, changed his plea to guilty.

Jamal paid the fine.

On May 25, Jamal pleaded not guilty to causing public nuisance by smashing the bottles in front of the gate of the State Secretariat building on Oct 5, 2017.

The charge, under Section 290 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM400, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Amira Haziqah Zulkifli appeared for the prosecution while Jamal was represented by counsel Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin. – Bernama