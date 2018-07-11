Jho Low believed to have departed Macau – IGP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Businessman Low Taek Jhow, better known as Jho Low, who is being sought to assist in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe, is believed to have departed from Macau where he was last reported to be.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police received the information via e-mail from the Macau authorities two days ago.

“According to the e-mail, Jho Low is believed to have left Macau for an unknown destination,” he told a press conference after launching a blood donation drive here today in conjunction with the 211th Police Day celebration.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police had sought help from other countries through Interpol since last month.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police had sent a team to Hong Kong, after being informed by the authorities there, but by the time the team arrived in Hong Kong, Jho Low had left the country for Macau.

Yesterday, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said Jho Low was believed to have been using a passport from another country to travel after his Malaysian passport was cancelled on June 15.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said 342 police personnel had donated blood last year and it was targeted that a total of 400 personnel would donate blood today.

Also present at the event was National Blood Centre director Dr Noryati Abu Amin. – Bernama