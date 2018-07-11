Log export ban should be permanent – Tangau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has stressed that the log export ban policy should be implemented permanently.

“On the issue of logs, the State Government had implemented a policy to ban the export of logs. For us in the ministry (Ministry of Trade and Industry), we fully welcome this policy and we want to see this policy a permanent one, so that can be used in the long run,” Tangau, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters when met at an event on Tuesday.

He stressed that the policy should not be merely temporary as such policy would pique the interests of many investors to invest in the state’s logs.

“Since the current state of the log industry is uncertain, it is important for theState Government to ensure that the said policy will be implemented permanently.”

In May, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the drastic move was taken to ensure sufficient timber for factories in the State and job opportunities for the locals.