Malanjum declines to comment on speculations his name is nominated for CJ post

KUCHING: Chief Judge of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum has declined to comment on speculations that his name was nominated for the post of the country’s Chief Justice (CJ).

“No lah, it is just ‘cerita dongeng’ (fairy tale) ” he said to reporters when asked if his name was proposed to replace current Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif.

He was met by reporters after leading Sarawak High Court judges to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly complex here today.

He, however, declined to take further questions, as he and the delegation quickly walked away.

They had earlier spent about an hour meeting the Chief Minister.

The Edge earlier today reported that Malanjum was among names of candidates submitted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the top four posts in the judiciary to the Conference of Rulers for their approval today.

Quoting sources, it said Malanjum was nominated for the post of chief justice, Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop (president of the Court of Appeal), Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim (chief judge of the High Court of Malaya) and Datuk Stephen Chung Hian Guan (chief judge of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak).

Malanjum who is currently the Chief Judge of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, is tipped to take over the No 1 post, vacated by Tun Md Raus Sharif, who tendered his resignation on June 7. If appointed, he would be the country’s first chief justice from Sabah.

Malanjum had previously served as a Federal Court and Court of Appeal judge.

Malanjum, 65, is the most senior Federal Court judge.

Sarawakians and Sabahans including political parties and NGOs had in recent weeks called for Malanjum to be appointed as the next chief justice based on his seniority and merit.

Md Raus will resign effective July 31.