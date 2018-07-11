Minister helping aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedick has vowed to act as a ‘facilitator’ in helping the aspiring entrepreneurs of the state to achieve their dreams.

Ewon made the call in reference to the recent allocation of RM50 million, announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, which is meant for the development of the state’s entrepreneurship field.

“In the recent assembly with the federal and state public servants, the Chief Minister had announced a new policy in the entrepreneurship development field, whereby a total of RM50 million will be presented as an initial fund for those seeking to start a career in the said field,” he said.

Ewon, who was met at a certificate presentation ceremony for the State Community Development Department (Kemas) graduates on Tuesday, disclosed that many people had approached him to voice their interest in starting a career in entrepreneurship, particularly in the rural entrepreneurship field.

However, he clarified that the there had not been any confirmation yet on the list of ministries that would be managing RM50 million allocation.

He added that his ministry itself had its own allocation that can be used to revamp the state’s entrepreneurship field.

Ewon presented the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (Malaysia Skill Certificates) to 120 recipients from all over Sabah, comprising 14 different courses conducted by Kemas.

The minister hoped that the graduates would be able to kick start their career either as entrepreneurs or employable graduates.

He said the graduates were also welcomed to seek help from his ministry, particularly on the various rural entrepreneurship-related programmes that it offers.

Perhaps his ministry could even assist these graduates in applying for the said allocation announced by the Chief Minister, he added.

When asked whether those without any proper certificates could benefit from the RM50 million allocation, Ewon said that they could as some of the rural folks did not have the privilege to obtain such certificates.

He said that some of these rural folks were already occupied with certain skills and talents which could be further improved.

Also present in the event was Kemas Sabah director Sharulnizam Jantan.