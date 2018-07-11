Power disconnected, 1Borneo Hypermall tenants plead govt to intervene

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Tenants at 1Borneo Hypermall are pleading for the state government to intervene after the mall was without power supply following another disconnection by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) this morning.

One of the tenant, who only want to be known as Chin, hopes the state government can assist in this matter as it has affected their businesses.

“This is not our fault as we (tenents) have been paying to the 1Borneo management on time.

“So why do we have to pay for their mistake?” he asked.

The disconnection was made at around 8.40am on July 11 as the mall management had more than RM8mil in outstanding bills to SESB.

It was learnt that only the mall’s air-conditioning source was cut off, as according to a source, SESB left the lights on for the sake of the employees.

This is the second power disconnection made by SESB following the first disconnection on June 27 when 1Borneo Hypermall management failed to settle over RM9.3million of outstanding bills.

The mall management had since paid around RM700,000 with an outstanding of about RM8.6 million left.