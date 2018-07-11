Ronaldo joins Juventus for 112 million euros

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ROME: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Italian champions Juventus Football Club, the Spanish football club announced on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two clubs reached a deal reportedly worth 112 million euros (about US$132 million). The 33-year-old Portuguese signed a four-year deal with the Turin-based club.

“Real Madrid has ceded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s wishes and at his request, the club has allowed the player to complete his move to Juventus.

“The club record its thanks to a player who has shown to be the best in the world and made his mark on one of the greatest periods in our club’s history and in the world game,” Real Madrid Football Club said in a statement.

In his nine years with Real Madrid, Ronaldo became the Spanish club ‘s leading goal scorer of all time, netting 451 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo won four Champions League titles in five years, and was awarded the Ballon d’Or, or Player of the Year award, on four occasions.

In a letter posted on the Real Madrid official website, Ronaldo wrote that “the time has come to begin a new stage in my life.”

“These nine years have been absolutely marvellous. I also played against great players. My respect and gratitude goes out to them all.”

Ronaldo’s move to Juventus was welcomed by his new teammates Paulo Dybala and Sami Khedira, the fans, UEFA and FIFA.

Turin mayor Chiara Appendino tweeted, “Welcome Cristiano! Congratulations to Juventus for achieving such a great objective.” – Bernama