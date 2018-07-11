Rosmah has not reclaimed seized jewellery — IGP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have yet to receive any application from former prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to reclaim the precious jewellery worth millions of ringgit seized in raids related to her husband’s arrest last May.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said if Rosmah wanted to do so, she must follow the laws and proper procedures.

“It is not easy as it has connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case,” he told reporters after opening the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia (KPDRM) Berhad here yesterday.

Mohamad Fuzi said this in response to the action taken by a Lebanese wholesale jewellery firm in suing the former prime minister’s wife over the jewellery worth almost RM60 million at the High Court here last month.

The company, Global Royalty Trading SAL based in Beirut, filed the suit on June 26 through Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay, demanding that Rosmah return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her for viewing or to pay the price for all the items totalling US$14.79 million (RM59.83 million). — Bernama