SKA to host Kutien Clan convention

SIBU: Sarawak Kutien Association (SKA) will host the World Kutien Clan Convention here in December.

According to its education bureau chief, Cr. Joseph Chieng, two other events would also be organised simultaneously.

The events are the SKA’s 90th anniversary celebration and official opening of its

premises extension in Fong Ming Road.

He said this during a ceremony to hang up SKA’s new signage in conjunction with its building’s extension yesterday.

Among those present to witness the event were SKA’s three honorary presidents, Dato Ding Lian Cheon, Chieng Buong Tuon and Cheng Kwong Lee as well as its current president Ting Teck Ping.

Currently, SKA has more than 3,000 members, majority of whom are locals.