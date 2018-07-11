Swinburne Sarawak commences ACCA new syllabus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak began a recent intake for the new syllabus of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) – Strategic Business Leader (SBL) and Paper P5 Advanced Performance Management – last June with over 40 enrolled students.

According to Discipline Leader for Professional Courses, Fung Chorng Yuan, the SBL paper is a four-hour exam and is a scenario-based assessment.

“Students will be given several documents such as minutes of board meeting, transcript of interview with a company CEO, financial and non-financial data, and other relevant documents.

“With these documents, they may be asked to evaluate, analyse or comment on some business problems, as well as make some ideal recommendations,” he said.

Swinburne Sarawak has a good track record with helping students achieve outstanding results in the ACCA examinations. Since the start of the first intake in July 2017, the pass rates for Paper P1 and P3, now replaced by SBL, have always surpassed ACCA world pass rates.

“The university is always at the forefront in applying effective teaching methods to help our students excel in the ACCA exams,” added Fung, who is also the lecturer for SBL.

A vast majority of ACCA students in Swinburne Sarawak are its second and final-year degree students majoring in Accounting or Accounting and Finance.

Dean of Faculty of Business, Design and Arts (FBDA) Prof Lee Miin Huui remarked that this is the privilege under the Swinburne ACCA Accelerate Programme.

“Our students have the benefit of obtaining a business degree and pursuing ACCA professional examinations while studying in Swinburne Sarawak. Moreover, students under the Accelerate programme can enjoy a reduction in exemption fees and waiver of annual subscription fee of up to two years.

“Parents can now have their children obtain a degree and a professional qualification at the same time,” said Lee.

Due to overwhelming demand and to ensure classes are kept to an optimum size, Swinburne Sarawak will commence the next intake for SBL and P5 on July 30.

For more information, contact Fung on 082-260680 or email [email protected], or visit Swinburne Sarawak’s website at www.swinburne.edu.my.

Swinburne Sarawak’s global rankings, high graduate employment rates and location in the city centre makes the university a top choice for students from around the world interested in obtaining an Australian degree at a fraction of the cost.

The courses at the Sarawak campus are undifferentiated from the Melbourne campus and students who complete their degrees here receive the same testamur.

Business courses offered by FBDA are carefully monitored for their academic quality, career relevance, and compliance with Malaysian and Australian qualifications standards.

As a result, the courses are accredited and recognised by CPA Australia, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and ACCA.