Transport Ministry to review drinking and driving laws

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will review the effectiveness of existing laws in dealing with drunk driving cases, says its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said an immediate solution would be sought to address the issue after existing provisions under the law were not deemed sufficient to deter erroneous drivers.

“If the existing laws are not strict enough, we will consider to tighten them after this,” he said when commenting on an incident which left four men dead and another with a broken leg in Tawau, Sabah on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday after flagging-off a convoy of 22 participants driving Porsches from Putrajaya to Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the sports car brand’s 70th-anniversary celebration, Loke said he had ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

At about 1.15am Sunday, a car driven by a drunk woman was said to have hit three vehicles and members of the public at Jalan Chong Thien Vun, Tawau. – Bernama