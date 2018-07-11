Utility pipe saves motorists from plunging off bridge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Three persons were saved from plunging down the Bakul bridge here by a utility pipe following a car crash yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Edmund Dmahai Emboh said his men were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 8.45am.

“We arrived to discover the rear of the car perched precariously against a water pipe at the side of the bridge.

“The three individuals inside the car had been rescued earlier by members of the public, who then sent them to Limbang Hospital for treatment,” he told the press.

Edmund added that Bomba personnel proceeded to clear the debris from the scene to ensure the safety of other motorists.