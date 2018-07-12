Marina wishes Dr Siti Hasmah ‘happy 92nd birthday’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Today is the 92nd birthday of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Her daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir took to Facebook today to convey her birthday greetings to her mother.

“Happy 92nd birthday to my Mummy, the strong steady (and often funny) hand behind us all but most especially Dad. What would any of us do without your wisdom, support and love?” she posted. The message was accompanied by the photo of Dr Siti Hasmah.

Just two days ago (July 10), Dr Mahathir celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Marina also took to social media to convey her birthday greetings to her father.

“Happy 93rd birthday to my darling Dad. Nobody can fully know what it took to get back in the game, go out there and fight and then roll your sleeves up to work to save our beloved Malaysia.

“I’m proud of many things you’ve achieved but nothing has made me prouder than seeing you still willing to listen and learn from your new colleagues,” she posted.

Besides receiving birthday wishes from his children Dr Mahathir also received birthday wishes and prayers through social media from people of all walks of life, ages, races, religions and backgrounds.

In response, he thanked the people for the birthday wishes conveyed to him in conjunction with his 93rd birthday celebrations on Tuesday.

“I want to say thank you for the many wishes from the public in conjunction with my 93rd birthday on July 10.

“I hope those who sent these birthday messages will help me perform my duties. I want to say thank you again,” Dr Mahathir said in a video recording which was posted on his official Twitter account.