MRP funds to opposition elected reps among issues discussed during courtesy call – Chiew

KUCHING: A Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak delegation led by Democratic Action Party (DAP) deputy chairman Chiew Chiu Sing paid a courtesy call on Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Chief Minister’s office at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Among the issues discussed at the brief meeting was whether the state government will grant minor rural project (MRP) funds to the opposition members of the august House.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Chiew, who is Tanjong Batu assemblyman, said they hoped the state government will emulate the PH federal government in granting funds for non-PH elected representatives.

When asked if they discussed how much MRP fund was likely to be granted, he said they did touch on the subject matter but it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to disclose the amount.