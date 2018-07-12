Orangutan found dead adjacent to Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A semi-adult male orang utan was found dead inside a nearby orchard adjacent to the Kabili-Sepilok Forest Reserve on Wednesday, 11th July 2018.

The incident was reported to the Wildlife Department by a staff of a nearby resort.

“Personnel from the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and found the carcass lying on the ground without any sign of infliction or physical injury.

“Preliminary investigation suggests no suspected foul play. A full post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death,” said a spokesperson from Sabah Wildlife Department Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh, in a statement today.