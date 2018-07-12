Reforms needed to achieve economic powerhouse status – Azmin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic reforms are needed to keep Malaysia fresh and vibrant and soaring into a regional economic powerhouse, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said the development not only needed to be vibrant and modern and create value, but also met the aspirations of the people.

“Hence, the principles of good governance, transparency, fair distribution, corruption prevention and abuse of power will be a major milestone in the development,” he said in a posting on the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) website which was also shared on his Twitter account today.

Azmin believes that with the ensuing democratic process enlightening the people, “collective wisdom” would be the guiding principle in the lives of the rakyat.

He expressed hope that the EPU website would be a truly democratic, vibrant and cool site and would give the people, economists and thinkers an avenue to share their opinions on the policy and direction of the country’s economy. – Bernama