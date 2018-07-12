Rescued elephant died at Borneo Elephant Sanctuary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sapa, the injured elephant rescued in Lahad Datu died at Bornean Elephant Sanctuary (BES), said spokesperson of Sabah Wildlife Department Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh.

Sapa, an adult male elephant, with injury as a result of snare trap was rescued by the Sabah Wildlife Department from Sapagaya, Lahad Datu on 1st of June 2018.

It was captured and brought to Borneo Elephant Sanctuary, Kinabatangan for further treatment. It was expected to be released back to the forest after a full recovery from the injury. The injury was almost healed while undergoing treatment by WRU veterinary officer at the sanctuary

“However, Sapa was found collapsed yesterday morning despite not showing any symptoms of illness the day before. It was seen very active and having good apettite on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sabah Wildlife Department veterinarian initiated treatment with fluids, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory today. Sadly, Sapa died around 4pm yesterday despite all the treatment Sapa was receiving,” she said in a statement today.

Post-mortem will be conducted to try determine the cause of the death.