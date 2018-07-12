Sample from farm shows negative result of Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Public are reminded not to panic following allegation of bird flu or chicken disease that has been viral in social media for the past couple of days.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry confirmed that there has been no indication of any outbreak in bird flu or chicken disease as circulated in social media Whatsapp.

“So far the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in Sabah has found only one farm in Tamparuli that had shown an increase in mortality rate, which is believed due to weather changes as the farm is a conventional open house type which is subject to inclement weather,” the statement stated.

The statement further said that DVS will carry out further test to ascertain if there is any disease outbreak and assured the public that it is safe to consume properly prepared and cooked chicken as it has not found any sign or indication of any danger as speculated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Junz Wong said test sample taken by DVS from the chicken farm in Tamparuli showed negative results of Avian Influenza (AI) and Newcastle Disease (ND).

“However, further tests are being carried to ascertain the actual cause of deaths and the results will be known by Tuesday,” said Junz, adding that DVS disease control team have also been activated to other check farms in other districts.