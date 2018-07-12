State Legislative Assembly passes two Supplementary Supply Bills

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Both Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill, 2018 and Supplementary Supply (2018) Bill, 2018 were read for the second and the third time, and passed during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the First Supplementary Estimates of Development Expenditure, 2017 sought approval for an additional expenditure of RM29.18 million.

“The amount is required to cover the additional expenditure incurred by the various ministries and departments last year,” he told the august House.

Wong said the amount required had either been vired from savings and or advanced from Contingencies Reserve.

“An additional sum of RM2.6 billion is required under the First Supplementary Estimates of Ordinary Expenditure 2018.

“Out of this amount, RM2,500 million is for contribution to Statutory Funds for development purpose. Another RM148 million is required to cater for various expenditures under various ministries and departments,” he said.

Wong added that an additional sum of RM3.5 billion is required under the First Supplementary Estimates of Development Expenditure 2018 to meet additional requirements for the implementation of various development programmes and projects for the year.