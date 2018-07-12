Tuaran Hospital first to offer Medilocker service

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: The hospital here has become the first to offer the Medilocker (Locker4u) service.

Health and People’s Welfare Minister Stephen Wong said the service would be maintained by the pharmaceutical unit of the hospital.

He said that the service would enable frequent patients to get their medicine supply with ease.

“They will no longer need to queue up to get their medicine,” said Wong at the launch of the service yesterday.

With the Medilocker, frequent patients could even collect their medicine after office hours, he said.

“This service provides value add to the patients,” he said.

Stephen explained that patients who frequently got their medication supplies from the hospital would be given a key to the locker.

He also said that patients who fulfilled the criteria set would be provided the service.

Also present at the event were Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi and Tuaran Hospital director Dr G. Mohan.