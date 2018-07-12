Turtle carcass at Jesselton Point not found due to bad sea condition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Wildlife Department was alerted by the public in the morning on Wednesday of a dead turtle which was said to have been found floating near the Jesellton Point jetty.

It’s spokesperson Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh said the report was also incuded a photo of the said turtle carcass floating in the water.

“A team from Wildlife Rescue Unit was immediately despatched to check on the report and to collect the carcass but when the team arrived at the location, the carcass was not found due to bad sea condition.

“Boat operators were told to inform the Wildlife Department if they come across with the carcass but as of 5pm today, the department did not receive further report on the sighting of the carcass.” she said in a statement yesterday.