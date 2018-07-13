About 160,000 students receive Yayasan Sarawak bursaries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Yayasan Sarawak has given out scholarships, education loan and financial assistance to 159,798 students from primary and secondary schools, institutions of higher learning and technical institutions since its inception in 1971.

For the period of 2007 to 2017, the number of recipients for scholarship and education loans are 11,103 Dayak (41 per cent), 11,944 Malay/Melanau (45 per cent), and 3,501 non-Bumiputera (13.18), totalling 26,548, said Assistant Minister for Education and Technological research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The selection of recipients is based on their academic performance and socio economic background, he said in reply to a question posed by Majang Renggi (Samalaju) during the state legislative assembly sitting yesterday.

“In the last three years, 7,126 students received education loans and full scholarships from Yayasan Sarawak amounting to RM65,838,000 comprising 3,668 education loans totalling RM54,832,000 and 3,458 full scholarships totalling RM11,006,000.”

For technical education during the same period, a total of RM13.115 million was disbursed to 1,925 students. Of this figure, 829 recipients are Dayak, 1,047 Malay/Melanau and 49 non-Bumiputera recipients, he said.