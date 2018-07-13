AGC to review all sedition cases – DPP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will be reviewing all ongoing sedition court cases in view of the current policy by the newly-formed Pakatan Harapan government, a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) told the Court of Appeal here today.

DPP Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said the review would be undertaken provided that the accused persons make a legal representation to the AGC.

He said the review would be undertaken in the light of evidence and the current policy of the new government and requested for postponement of the appeal brought by former member of Parliament N. Surendran.

Lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who represented Surendran did not object to the postponement.

Justice Datuk Umi Kalthum Abdul Majid chairing the three-man bench set Aug 31 for case management. The two other judges were Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof.

Surendran is appealing against the April 14, 2016 High Court’s dismissal of his application to refer three legal questions on the constitutionality of the Sedition Act 1948 to the Federal Court.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram also said he would be making a representation to the AGC in due course.

Wan Shaharuddin told reporters that currently there were about 10 cases that would be reviewed.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya who is also representing Surendran said Pakatan Harapan government had promised to repeal the Sedition Act and other draconian laws. – Bernama