Appointment of Malanjum, Maarop, Wong – a proud moment for Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The appointment of Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah heralds a new era in the history of Malaysian judiciary.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said this is in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s promises to the people of Malaysia to rebuild the nation, including the judicial system.

“The appointments mark a new era of the judicial system. In fact, this is a proud moment for New Malaysia,” he said in a statement, here today.

The appointment of all three judiciary figures is approved by the conference of rulers; supporting the government’s promise in returning the trust of the people towards the country’s judiciary and legislative institution.

Liew stressed that the appointment of the three judiciary figures was done based on their qualifications as well as experiences without the influence of any political sentiments.

He said the Prime Minister had not exerted influence in the appointment of Malanjum, Maarop and Wong but instead it was done based on merits.

“I will not allow any back door appointments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Law Association and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Industry & Trade Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau hailed the appointment of Sabahan Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the new Chief Justice.