Court extends remand of Najib’s former special officer over solar panels probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Magistrate’s Court today allowed an extension by two days up to Sunday of the remand of a former special officer to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to facilitate the investigation into an allegation of corruption in the installation of solar power panels in Sarawak schools.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim allowed the extension sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 44-year-old man, who has the title ‘Datuk’, is on remand since Tuesday. He was detained last Monday after being summoned to the MACC headquarters to give a statement.

The man, clad in the MACC orange lockup attire, was brought to the court at 10.50 am and taken away at 12.15 pm after the proceedings ended.

His lawyer, Ridha Abdah Subri, was also present in court.

The MACC had earlier detained three individuals, including a company director, to assist in the investigation. – Bernama