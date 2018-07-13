Crocodile sign put up at Likas Bay

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) has set up a sign warning people about the presence of crocodile(s) at the Likas Bay.

According to Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) spokesperson, Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh, members from WRU had also set up crocodile traps and were scouting the area for the reptile.

The action was meted out following a video recording of the crocodile at the Likas Bay that went viral on WhatsApp recently.

No crocodile has been caught yet and the effort to capture it is ongoing.

Nevertheless, the media was also informed that the SWD has no idea if there were more than one crocodile at the bay.

The warning signs from the department were set up at three different locations and people were warned against carrying out fishing activities or picnics.