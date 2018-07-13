Daro rep calls on govt to provide new dialysis machine to hospital in his constituency

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad is calling on the government to provide a new dialysis machine to the hospital in his constituency.

At a news conference here today, he said the Daro hospital is presently having five dialysis machines, two of which are totally not functioning.

“And of the three operational dialysis machines, sometimes, they don’t function well. And there are 22 registered patients in Daro, not counting the visiting patients,” he said in the media centre of the State Legislative Assembly Complex.

Safiee even added that some patients had to undergo their dialysis treatment at midnight due to the long queue.

“Imagine the queue that they have to bear with because at least four hours is needed per patient per treatment,” he said.